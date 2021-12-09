Crime

Vacant House Fire on Bonny Avenue in Chilliwack – Arson Suspected

ByDon Lehn

Dec 9, 2021

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (5:18AM on December 9, 2021) the Chilliwack Fire responded to structure fire in the 46000 block of Bonny Avenue.

Approximately 25 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the incident.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant residential house with fire and smoke showing from the structure.

Firefighters were challenged to safely enter the house due to the unsafe floor conditions. Firefighters worked to protect exposures and control the fire from the exterior. The house had been accessed by unknown persons who either intentionally or accidently ignited the fire.

An excavator was brought in to open up the house to safely extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt.

This fire may have been deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about any of the fires, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

Related Post

Crime Legal

Four Break-ins in 35 Minutes In Abby’s Eagle Mountain

Dec 8, 2021
Crime

Honouring the Women Slain in the December 6 Attack at L’ecole Polytechnique

Dec 6, 2021
Crime Legal

Abby PD Searching for Ryan Easton – Outstanding Warrant, Domestic Violence

Nov 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 + 2 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime

Vacant House Fire on Bonny Avenue in Chilliwack – Arson Suspected

Dec 9, 2021
News

OPINION – Kent/Agassiz Fire Chief Gerald Basten’s Atmospheric River Summary

Dec 9, 2021
News

Coquihalla Rebuild Ahead of Schedule – If Weather Cooperates, Early January Re-Start (VIDEO)

Dec 9, 2021
Sports

Stanley Cup Winner Jim Rutherford New Canucks President – Search for GM Continues

Dec 9, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.