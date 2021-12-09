Vacant House Fire on Bonny Avenue in Chilliwack – Arson Suspected

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (5:18AM on December 9, 2021) the Chilliwack Fire responded to structure fire in the 46000 block of Bonny Avenue.

Approximately 25 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the incident.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant residential house with fire and smoke showing from the structure.

Firefighters were challenged to safely enter the house due to the unsafe floor conditions. Firefighters worked to protect exposures and control the fire from the exterior. The house had been accessed by unknown persons who either intentionally or accidently ignited the fire.

An excavator was brought in to open up the house to safely extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt.

This fire may have been deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about any of the fires, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca