Upcoming Weekend Rain and Snow Could Pose Challenges for Highway 3

ByDon Lehn

Dec 9, 2021

Fraser Valley – A strong winter storm is forecast to affect many parts of B.C. from Friday through to Sunday.

Heavy rain on the coast, snow in parts of the Interior and mountain passes and high winds across much of the province may pose further challenges in areas recovering from November’s storms.

In particular, the Province is urging commercial and essential vehicle drivers along Highway 3 to prepare and be diligent if Environment and Climate Change Canada issues weather alerts. The current forecast calls for severe winter weather arriving Friday, Dec. 10, lasting until Sunday, Dec. 12.

Significant snowfall and reduced visibility are expected as well as potential avalanche activity and increased water flow in areas already affected by recent flooding.

The storm is expected to affect a section of Highway 3 near Manning Provincial Park, between Hope and Princeton. The corridor is currently the main commercial trucking connection between the Lower Mainland and the Interior and is under a non-essential travel order. Commercial and essential vehicle drivers should be aware and prepared for strong winter storm conditions.

For updated road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

