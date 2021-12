Coquihalla – At a December 9 =briefing, the BC Transportation Minister Rob Fleming dropped some great news and an early Christmas present.

The re-construction of the most severely damaged parts of the Coquihalla Highway could be ready for commercial use by early January.

Fleming said “we’re throwing everything we have” at repairs along the Coquihalla.

MOTI BC

MOTI BC

HOLIDAY TRAVEL – Safety is our No.1 priority.

Great progress on #Coquihalla (targeting early-Jan for #BCtrucking) but until #BCHwy5 can reopen, #BChwy3 #BChwy99 will remain essential travel for the holidays.

3K trucks a day on H3, terrain of H99, can't mix in passenger traffic pic.twitter.com/118vyyxC5b — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 9, 2021