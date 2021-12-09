Chilliwack Independent Film Festival Back On Track and Back In Theatres, January 2022

Chilliwack – Taras Groves , film maker and founder/director of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival shared the great news on social media.

After a stop, postponement and concerns over a full cancellation, the festival is back on.

After postponing due to the flooding, we’re excited to announce the 5th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival will be returning in-person Friday January 14th to Sunday January 16th at Cottonwood 4 Cinemas.We’ll be donating 50% of all in-person ticket sales to those directly impacted by the flooding.

Check out the updated schedule HERE and get your tickets today. (Christmas gift?).

All in-person tickets are only $9.99 per screening block. With 40+ films curated across 10 “screening blocks”, there’s something for everyone with documentaries, feature films, shorts and panels.



The festival will then go virtual from January 17 – 30, when you can catch the films from the comfort of your own home.