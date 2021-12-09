Chilliwack Chiefs Lead The Charge For BCHL To Approve Video Review

Chilliwack/Burnaby – The BCHL Board of Governors voted in favour of approving the use of video review through the Sporfie video system for all teams that wish to adopt it, starting immediately.

The Chilliwack Chiefs will be the first team to implement Sporfie video review full-time starting this weekend. The team participated in a successful video review pilot project during the preseason and at the BCHL Showcase event in October.

For the time being, only goals will be eligible for review. The review will be done on an iPad at the scorekeeper’s box and will be initiated by the on-ice officials. Situations where a goal may be reviewed are:

whether or not the puck entered the net

whether the puck entered the net as a result of an illegal play (e.g., high stick, kicked in, gloved in, etc.)

goaltender interference

whether or not the net was knocked off by the defending team where there is a question by the officials as to whether or not the puck went in where the net was naturally positioned

“We are excited to introduce a new video review system after a successful pilot project in the fall,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “We see this as another step towards modernizing our game and keeping pace with college and professional hockey. Over the next few years, we anticipate the majority of our facilities will be able to implement video review.”

Chiefs VP Barry Douglas told FVN through social media: Thrilled that the Chilliwack Chiefs & the Chilliwack Coliseum are leading this BCHL initiative. Special thanks to Robbie Snooks and everyone at 4 the WIN Media for their hard work and commitment to help make this happen.