Four Break-ins in 35 Minutes In Abby’s Eagle Mountain

Abbotsford – Early Tuesday morning (December 7th, 2021, between 3:10AMand 3:45AM), a white SUV occupied by three males attended the Eagle Mountain subdivision in east Abbotsford. The three suspects proceeded to target parked vehicles along the roadway.



The windows of the vehicles were smashed resulting in the owner’s garage door openers being removed to gain access to their residences in the area. In total, four Break & Enters occurred, targeting the garage areas of the homes. Various tools and personal property was stolen.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle (photo below), as well as obtaining dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling in the Eagle Mountain area between 2:30 am and 4:30 am. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

December 8, 2021 APD