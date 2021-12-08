Crime Legal

Four Break-ins in 35 Minutes In Abby’s Eagle Mountain

ByDon Lehn

Dec 8, 2021

Abbotsford – Early Tuesday morning (December 7th, 2021, between 3:10AMand 3:45AM), a white SUV occupied by three males attended the Eagle Mountain subdivision in east Abbotsford. The three suspects proceeded to target parked vehicles along the roadway.

The windows of the vehicles were smashed resulting in the owner’s garage door openers being removed to gain access to their residences in the area. In total, four Break & Enters occurred, targeting the garage areas of the homes. Various tools and personal property was stolen.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle (photo below), as well as obtaining dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling in the Eagle Mountain area between 2:30 am and 4:30 am. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

December 8, 2021 APD

Related Post

Legal

IHIT Returns Investigation To Abby PD in December 5 Abbotsford Vehicle Fire (Riverside Street) – Death Not Suspicious

Dec 8, 2021
Legal News

Jared Mumford Elected Chilliwack SD33 Board Chair Reichelt to Vice-Chair

Dec 7, 2021
Legal Politics

UPDATE – Surrey MP and Former Broadcaster to Raise Issue Over Lack of Local Radio Flood Coverage in the Valley (VIDEO)

Dec 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

8 + 19 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Evacuation Oder for Sumas Prairie South Rescinded – Three of Four Sections of Return Home Plan Now Re-Opened (VIDEO)

Dec 8, 2021
News

Chilliwack Métis Association Family Christmas Afternoon – Saturday December 11

Dec 8, 2021
Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Single Game Tickets Available for Second Half of Their Inaugural Season

Dec 8, 2021
Sports

TWU Men’s Soccer – Sandbagging For Flood Relief

Dec 8, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.