December 8 – Remembering John Lennon – Chilliwack Business Woman Visited The Dakota Apartment During 2021 NYC Visit (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 8, 2021 , , ,

Chilliwack/NYC – On December 8, 1980, a deranged Beatles fan armed with a gun, shot dead John Lennon.

It happened in front of the building where he called home.

The Dakota.

In 2021, Teresa Laynes, a former Broadcaster and now Marketing Director and Leasing Manager at Cottonwood Centre Chilliwack made a trip of a lifetime to New York City with her husband.

One of the many photos posted to Facebook was her trip to the Dakota and the Imagine Lennon memorial in nearby Central Park.

Laynes, an admitted architecture fan, wanted to see the building for herself. It’s in a relatively quiet part of NYC, and there is a peaceful calm about the area.

Teresa Laynes/Facebook

