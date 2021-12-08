IHIT Returns Investigation To Abby PD in December 5 Abbotsford Vehicle Fire (Riverside Street) – Death Not Suspicious

Abbotsford – DECEMBER 8 UPDATE – A detailed investigation was completed by IHIT homicide investigators assisted by partners from the AbbyPD Major Crime Detectives, the AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section (FIS), and the BC Coroners Service. An autopsy was completed and the cause of death at this time is determined to be non-suspicious.

As a result, Abbotsford Police now has conduct of the file. There will be no identification of the

victim. Please direct any further inquiries to Abbotsford Police.

ORIGINAL STORY – Early Sunday morning (December 5th, 2021, @2:40AM), Abbotsford Police responded to the 5000 block of Riverside Street for reports of a vehicle fire.

Upon the fire being extinguished by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, human remains were located within the vehicle.

AbbyPD investigators have now transitioned this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT)

Further information and updates will be provided by IHIT. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448.