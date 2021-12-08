Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Single Game Tickets Available for Second Half of Their Inaugural Season

ByDon Lehn

Dec 8, 2021

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Canucks announced that single game tickets for the second half of their inaugural season will go on sale at 12:00pm on Friday, December 10th, 2021. Don’t miss out on your chance to see the NHL stars of tomorrow right here in Abbotsford.

To give fans some added value, and to celebrate the holiday season, fans can purchase a Holiday 4-pack that includes vouchers to any four regular season games and a $25 gift card to the Team Store.

“We’re humbled by the welcome that we’ve received from the community of Abbotsford, and it has been a tremendous start for this new club both on and off the ice,” said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer, Abbotsford Canucks. “Our organization is energized by how this community has rallied to support each other over the last few weeks. We’re excited to continue establishing the Abby Canucks in the community and to build momentum for a great second half of our inaugural season.”

Single game tickets start at $25 and group pricing is available for fans who purchase 10 or more tickets to a single game, with group rates starting at $21.50 per ticket.

Highlights of the second half of the season include:

Visits from Canadian rivals:

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) February 11-12 & March 15-16

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate) March 29-30

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) April 2-3

Second Half Season Theme Nights:

Agriculture Night on Saturday, January 22 versus San Diego Gulls

Community Superheroes Night on Saturday, February 12 versus Manitoba Moose

Country Night on Friday, February 25 versus Stockton Heat

Minor Hockey Night on Friday, March 11 versus Colorado Eagles

Fan Appreciation Nights, on Friday April 8 & Saturday April 9 versus San Diego Gulls

*Theme nights are subject to change.

Second half single game tickets go on-sale Friday, December 10th at 12:00pm. Advance presale for Season Ticket Members and Abby Canucks Insiders will be on Thursday, December 9th. To become a Season Ticket Member click here and to join the Insiders click here. For more information on tickets please go to tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

