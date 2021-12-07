New Owner for Haney Place Mall

Vancouer/Maple Ridhe (Mike Morden Mayor City of Maple Ridge) – LORVAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD. announced that they are set to complete the acquisition of Haney Place Mall, before the years end.

A landmark commercial property in the centre of Maple Ridge, adjacent to transit and new high density developments, Haney Place offers an opportunity to contribute to the new vision of the Town Centre Area.

Lorval will work closely with the City of Maple Ridge and area residents to create a revitalized core for the community; one that engages and serves both current and future residents of Maple Ridge. Lorval is excited to be part of this visioning process and looks forward to supporting local business and contributing to the Maple Ridge community.Lorval Developments is a local, family-owned business specializing in commercial, industrial, and residential real estate development. Always innovating and using new technologies, Loval’s focus is to add value, create long lasting relationships and collaborate with clients, partners, and communities on every project.

“On behalf of Council and the community, I want to welcome Lorval Developments to our community, and thank them for their investment in our city. We’ve been working on the revitalization of the mall property since the beginning of our term,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden. “This truly exciting cornerstone project will be the heart of our downtown.”

“Council’s strategic plan is focused to deliver a safe and vibrant downtown. Key to this vision is dense mixed-use form that will provide employment, homes, entertainment, and shopping for our rapidly growing community,” said the Mayor. “This redevelopment of Haney Place Mall, combined with many other large projects underway, will firmly anchor Maple Ridge as a regional city centre for the North Fraser”.

Haney Place mall under construction circa 1981