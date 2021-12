Chilliwack – In the traditional board elections for the end of the year, Chilliwack School District has a new face as Board Chair. Jared Mumford. Past Chair Willow Reichelt is now Vice-Chair.

Congratulations to Jared Mumford for being elected SD33 Board Chair, David Swankey for being elected BCSTA rep, and Carin Bondar for being elected BCPSEA rep.



Thank you to the board for electing me Vice Chair. — Willow Reichelt (@WillowReichelt) December 8, 2021

It has been my honour to serve as Board Chair over the past year. I nominated Jared Mumford to be Chair this year, and he has my full support as he moves into his new role. — Willow Reichelt (@WillowReichelt) December 8, 2021