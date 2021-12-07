Environment/Weather/Climate Health & Lifestyle

Crisis Clean Up Available to Help Swamp Out Flooded Homes

ByDon Lehn

Dec 7, 2021

Fraser Valley – Crisis Clean Up is a volunteer organization the helps throughout North America in time of need.

Taryn Dixon, the FVRD Area H Director has put the word out to her constituents, through social media, that she had been contacted by them and they are available to help.

When I spoke with Jamie he indicated volunteers would love to come out and help as soon as this weekend. They have wheelbarrows, shovels and all kinds of other equipment that would be helpful with cleaning up. It sure sounds like they have a really positive attitude and a desire to support Area H. If you have anything at all that you need clean up help with because of damage from the flood, please give him a call and register. Jamie is organizing the volunteers and will do his best to get them out. This really is a heart warming gift to our communities.

NOTE that due to the obviously overwhelming need, they may not be available to everyone.

Website information is here.

Contact information is below:

