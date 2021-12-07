City of Chilliwack Endorsing New Transit Facility Strategy Report

Chilliwack – As the City of Chilliwack approaches a population of 100,000, the expectations for the transit system will grow. So does the increase in vehicle traffic which is why transit options are important.

At the December 7 council meeting, Council endorsed the BC Transit “Chilliwack Transit Facility Strategy” report.

City of Chilliwack

The Yale Road and Creamery Road sites will not be able to withstand serious future growth.Expansion of service over the next 7 years will force a relocation to a new and larger capacity site for buses. In partnership with BC Transit, two options are on the table.

First to build and own a new site to accommodate up to 75 buses.The other to stay with status quo (Yale and Creamery) with a new lease agreement.

Costs could be over $35M for the facility and $15M for land. Any capital cost would bring in the FVRD for funding.

The entire plan could take 3 to 5 years to plan and implement.

The report starts at page 21 of the agenda.

The video of the Council Meeting is below: