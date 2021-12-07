Uncategorized

Christmas Sharing – Community Services Holiday Hampers – Gift Drop Off Points

Dec 7, 2021

Chilliwack – Each year, Chilliwack Community Services partners with the Salvation Army to distribute holiday hampers to families struggling financially in our community.

Together, they bring smiles to children who would not celebrate the holiday with the same anticipation and joy as most do. Every day in the weeks leading up to Christmas, people drop off gifts for tots through teens. Local businesses encourage customers to leave a gift under an “Angel Tree.” Others organize gala events and toy drives. Still others give the precious gift of time to help assemble and deliver gift hampers.

Chilliwack Community Services Angel Trees are set up at these following locations.

Drop by, pick up a tag, shop for the gifts and return them un-wrapped to any CCS Angel Tree location or at the office, 45938 Wellington Ave.

Murray Honda, 44954 Yale Road

Murray Mazda, 45018 Yale Road

The Royal Hotel, 45886 Wellington Ave

Chilliwack Midwifery, 45779 Luckakuck Way, inside The Real Canadian Superstore Medical office

Denbow Transport Ltd, 40874 Yale Road West

The Chilliwack Progress, 104-45833 Alexander Ave

Fix Auto, 8745 Young Road

Cookie’s Grill, 44335 Yale Road West

Little Mountain Greenhouses, 47558 Yale Rd East

Ascend Fitness, 102-45610 Yale Road

Coast Capital Savings, 45480 Luckakuck Way

Scotia Bank, 45059 Yale Road

Cache 21 Storage, 45770 Luckakuck Way

Escape Trailer, 43851 Industrial Way

Anavets, 46268 Yale Road

River’s Edge Hair Studio, 42375 Yarrow Central Road

Serenity Chiropractic, 7201 Vedder Road, building 2

Mertin GM, 45930 Airport Road

Hunnis, 102-9270 Sasquatch Alley

New locations are being added. For a complete list check out the website

https://www.comserv.bc.ca/christmas-sharing/

