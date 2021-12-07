Chilliwack Fire Department Annual Food Drive

Chilliwack – Once again,Chilliwack residents have displayed amazing generosity during the Emergency Services annual Food Drive.

The Chilliwack Firefighters collected over 3,000 non-perishable food items and over $7,000 in cash and gift cards on November 27.

Along with the salvation Army, Chilliwack Firefighters and Chilliwack Search and Rescue will be collecting non-perishable food items and donations on:

•December 11, 2021 from 10:00am until 3:00pm, and

•December 18, 2021from 10:00am until 3:00pm

Locations to include:

•Save-On-Foods –Downtown 46020 Yale Rd in Salish Plaza

•Save-On-Foods –The Mall 45585Luckakuck Way in Cottonwood Centre

•Save-On-Foods –Vedder Crossing 6014 Vedder Rd in Vedder Crossing Plazza

•Save-On-Foods –Garrison 45635 Tamihi Way in Garrison Village

•Superstore –45779 Luckakuck Way

Please note,firefighters may not be at a location due to the operational needs of the fire department.Therefore, they apologize in advance if someone wishing to donate is missed.

If you wish to donate to the Salvation Army Food Bank please drop items off at Fire Hall #1, 45950 Cheam Avenue,Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., during the month of December.