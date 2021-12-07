BCREA December 2021 Mortgage Rate Forecast

Vancouver – As a result of rising cost of capital for banks, Canadian fixed mortgages are also on the rise. The average

five-year fixed rate increased from just over 2 per cent in September to 2.6 per cent currently. Based on BCREA’s outlook for economic growth and inflation, as well as the Bank of Canada’s new timetable for tightening monetary

policy, they anticipate that the average five-year fixed rate will return to its pre-pandemic level of 3 per cent by the

fourth quarter of 2022. Variable rates are forecast to rise along with the first Bank of Canada rate increase early

in the third quarter of next year. The Bank considers its equilibrium overnight rate to be between 1.75 and 2.75 per

cent.

However, in Canada’s last tightening cycle in 2018, the Bank was only able to bring its overnight rate to the

lower end of that range before the economy showed signs of weakness. Two rate increases next year would bring the

overnight rate to 0.75 per cent and implies a variable rate of about 2 per cent by the end of next year.

Additional economics information is available on BCREA’s website at: https://www.bcrea.bc.ca/what-we-do/economics/.