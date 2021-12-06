News

RAW VIDEO – Agassiz Flooding December 1

ByDon Lehn

Dec 6, 2021 ,

Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – This raw video shows various roads in Agassiz, BC, along the farmlands. From Hot Springs Road, McCallum, Birch, Else, Ashton and then along Pioneer Avenue to Centennial Park. Not major flooding of course compared to what Abbotsford received on the Sumas prairie down to Yarrow, but still a great deal of water nonetheless. This video does not show all the Agassiz area but does give you an idea of what happened. Thanks to all who helped with the flood search and rescue efforts and volunteers.

John Oliver is a former Valley and Vancouver Broadcaster and producer of the Canadian Radio Sanctuary.

This video is a JHO production.

Legal News

Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund Surpasses $1.5M

Dec 6, 2021
News

Highway 11 in Abbotsford Reopens to Single-Lane Traffic

Dec 6, 2021
News

School District 78 – Agassiz, Hope and Fraser Valley – Schools OPEN

Dec 6, 2021

News

RAW VIDEO – Agassiz Flooding December 1

Dec 6, 2021
Legal News

Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund Surpasses $1.5M

Dec 6, 2021
Education/Learning Legal

Province Transfers $11M In Gaming Grants to District Parent Advisory Councils Including Abbotsford, Chilliwack

Dec 6, 2021
News

Highway 11 in Abbotsford Reopens to Single-Lane Traffic

Dec 6, 2021
