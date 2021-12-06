RAW VIDEO – Agassiz Flooding December 1

Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – This raw video shows various roads in Agassiz, BC, along the farmlands. From Hot Springs Road, McCallum, Birch, Else, Ashton and then along Pioneer Avenue to Centennial Park. Not major flooding of course compared to what Abbotsford received on the Sumas prairie down to Yarrow, but still a great deal of water nonetheless. This video does not show all the Agassiz area but does give you an idea of what happened. Thanks to all who helped with the flood search and rescue efforts and volunteers.

John Oliver is a former Valley and Vancouver Broadcaster and producer of the Canadian Radio Sanctuary.

This video is a JHO production.