Province Transfers $11M In Gaming Grants to District Parent Advisory Councils Including Abbotsford, Chilliwack

ByDon Lehn

Dec 6, 2021

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Kids in B.C. will benefit from participation in a wide range of school activities thanks to Community Gaming Grants funding that is going to more than 1,300 school advisory councils.

The list includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

View the full list of PAC and DPAC sector recipients: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/2021-%2022_PAC-DPAC_Recipients.pdf

“We’ve been through so much over these past couple of years, and parents have been champions in our schools, working hard to keep kids connected with safe and rewarding extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Activities like these provide tremendous benefits for children’s health and well-being, and they help keep students active and engaged in learning.”

In total, nearly $11 million in Community Gaming Grants is supporting parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in the 2021-22 school year. Schools in British Columbia receive funding each year through PACs and DPACs for activities that benefit students’ social, cultural and physical health.

“Extracurricular activities are so important for students so they can connect with their friends and maintain their physical, social and mental health,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.

