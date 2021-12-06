Honouring the Women Slain in the December 6 Attack at L’ecole Polytechnique

Fraser Valley/Montreal – On December 6, 1989, a disturbed young man, Marc Lépine, burst into a class at Montréal’s École Polytechnique armed with an automatic weapon. He separated the male and female students and fired point blank on the latter screaming, “You are all feminists.” Fourteen young women were murdered and 13 other people wounded. Lépine then turned his gun on himself and committed suicide. Later, a list of eminent women was found whom he had identified as “feminists to slaughter.”

This day remains one of remembrance, sorrow and.. hope that this will never happen again.

Over the weekend, Ann Davis Transition Society posted to social media: Looking back on our National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, tribute video. It’s almost that time again. On December 6, we will once again remember all women and girls across Canada who have died by gender violence.

Ann Davis