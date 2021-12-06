Highway 11 in Abbotsford Reopens to Single-Lane Traffic

Abbotsford/Mission – Highway 11 between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road has reopened to passenger and emergency vehicles, restoring the highway connection between Abbotsford and Mission.

Traffic is moving in a single lane in each direction between Hazelwood and Clayburn using the southbound lanes of Highway 11. The northbound lanes remain closed until the highway can be repaired.

There will be no left turn onto Highway 11 from Valley Road.

This section of Highway 11 is limited to passenger vehicles only, plus emergency and municipal service vehicles. Drivers should obey all signage and traffic control. Delays can be expected.

For updates, check www.DriveBC.ca