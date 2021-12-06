Essential Travel Restrictions Lifted on Highway 7 (Lougheed)

Mission/Agassiz – Essential travel restrictions on Highway 7 (Lougheed) between Mission and Hope have been lifted, helping restore regular travel activities between the communities.

The removal of restrictions means people can use Highway 7 for daily activities, such as commuting to work, driving children to school and attending appointments.

Although Highway 1 is open for general vehicle traffic, with restrictions removed, traffic volumes on Highway 7 will increase. Drivers are reminded to use caution, obey signs, speed limits and the direction of any traffic-control personnel.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks the public for their patience during this time, and thanks staff and highway maintenance contractors who have worked tirelessly to remove debris and repair road surfaces to fully reopen this route.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton remains under an essential travel order. Due to ongoing cleanup and repairs, drivers can expect delays on this section of Highway 3.