Chilliwack OPS – Overdose Prevention Society – Receives Major Provincial Government Grant

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack OPS Overdose Prevention Society are a registered non-profit organization under the BC Societies Act and working on the paperwork to become a charity.

Sarah, the Founder of Chilliwack OPS recently posted to Social Media that the Society received major funding to keep operating.

Right now we just received 40k from the Province of BC to put towards harm reduction. Lots of groups applied asking for large sums of money, it would take away from the smaller orgs like us and they wanted to fund smaller initiatives and help promote them. This is a huge honour for us and we’re so excited about what we can accomplish in community for our homeless population who use substances. It’s the perfect time due to weather, we really want to focus on what Chilliwack needs in terms of helping get people off the street and cut down on ODs.

You can make a donation (however large or small) to the Coiety.

The Instagram link is – https://www.instagram.com/Chilliwackops/

The Facebook link is https://www.facebook.com/Harmreductionchilliwack/