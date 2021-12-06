Alice Cooper with Buckcherry in Abbotsford – April 16, 2022

Abbotsford – After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted Fall 2021 tour, Cooper recently announced a run of January and February tour dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14.

Cooper has confirmed a slate of new Spring dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California with a stop in Abbotsford at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, April 16.

Opening will be Buckcherry.

Ticket information is below: