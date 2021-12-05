BUSINESS – V-SAN and VisitorBay Announce Partnership

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – V-SAN and VisitorBay have created an End-to End-solution to the

sanitation challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic which will help film productions ensure the

health and safety of their cast and crew members in a post-COVID world.



V-SAN was poised to lead in this space when its founders became the first producers to resume

production during the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Using VisitorBay’s industry-leading technology

platform will enable V-SAN to create deliberate action items for our sanitation team to be an ally to

producers as we return to work amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



As a catalyst for change, V-SAN and VisitorBay intend to accelerate long-standing principles into

real-world action that will strengthen the V-SAN and VisitorBay culture as well as the film community at

large.

For more information visit vsancleaning.com