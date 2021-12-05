Business

BUSINESS – V-SAN and VisitorBay Announce Partnership

ByDon Lehn

Dec 5, 2021

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – V-SAN and VisitorBay have created an End-to End-solution to the
sanitation challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic which will help film productions ensure the
health and safety of their cast and crew members in a post-COVID world.

V-SAN was poised to lead in this space when its founders became the first producers to resume
production during the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Using VisitorBay’s industry-leading technology
platform will enable V-SAN to create deliberate action items for our sanitation team to be an ally to
producers as we return to work amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As a catalyst for change, V-SAN and VisitorBay intend to accelerate long-standing principles into
real-world action that will strengthen the V-SAN and VisitorBay culture as well as the film community at
large.

For more information visit vsancleaning.com

