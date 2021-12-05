Book Man’s Owner Pleased With Approval For Overhead Art Project (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – The owner of the Book Man franchises in Chilliwack and Abbotsford, has an early Christmas present.

In the attached photo- you get an idea of what Amber Price is looking at for an overhead art project over top pf her private business property.

In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Price describes the project , what it took to be approved and a shout out to many people involved in the process.

My Dream Project has been APPROVED!My first attempt last year failed – I got the lights up above the alleyway off of Victoria Street, but it was a no go for hanging art. I was devastated, but the lights were so beautiful that I chose to take it as a win. I picked myself up, dusted myself off, and took another run at it….. and this time? Success! I have been working on this attempt for well over a calendar year, and it’s finally time for my overhead umbrella and art installations to come to fruition!This installation will be over my private property out back of the bookstore, by the LOVE mural. It’s going to be EPIC.So many steps went into making this dream a reality! Very grateful to my sponsoring body, the Rotary Club of Chilliwack, the approval committee organized through the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, my installers-to-be Chilliwack Electrical Services Ltd and Eze Rent-It for my lift sponsorship. Shout out to Hub Insurance in Agassiz for working so hard on my liability insurance, the City of Langley for sharing their wisdom and experience with me, my staff at The Book Man for dutifully selling Rainbow Umbrellas to pay for our first installation and ALL the people who have purchased them so far. Also a big thank you to my next door neighbour Kevin for facilitating this project by providing extra building insurance and giving me permission to do my thing!First up: book my install and watch the ‘bones’ of this project take shape. Second up: Install my first project!These are rough inspiration shots for the first two installations (flowers have yet to be approved, so that’s pending) that I have in mind. I’ll be working with ShiverZ Designs and the Chilliwack Community Arts Council to pull this madness off.