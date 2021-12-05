Education/Learning

All UFV Classes, Remote and Face-to-Face, Are On for Monday

ByDon Lehn

Dec 5, 2021

Fraser Valley – Environment Canada predicting wet snow overnight transitioning to rain by mid-day Monday.

All UFV classes, remote and face-to-face, to proceed as scheduled.

Educational activities remain primarily remote except for a limited number of courses requiring face-to-face instruction to achieve learning objectives. These classes are anticipated to proceed as scheduled and are listed here.

UFV is monitoring the weather and all campuses are scheduled to be open under winter weather conditions. Please leave extra time for your commute to UFV if you have a face-to-face class and commute with care. Winter shoes and clothing recommended. Crews will clear parking lots, walkways, and entrances.

The Student Union Society Shuttle campus shuttle bus will be operating according to this schedule.

Libraries at both the Abbotsford and Chilliwack campuses will resume operations according to this schedule.

An update to be posted on Mon, Dec. 6 at 7 am on http://UFV.ca.

More details https://blogs.ufv.ca/urgent-news/

