Bridal Falls – In a post from FVRD on Saturday, an Evacuation Order Rescind: 53730 Bridal Falls Road, Camperland RV Resort, FVRD Electoral Area D. While the Evacuation ORDER is being rescinded, there is ongoing risk of future mudslide and land movement in the area.

Current Orders & Alerts: https://fvrd.ca/EOC

Camperland/Facebook- Nov 2021 Flood

