Celebrating 30 Years of BC Transplant’s Operation Popcorn Dec 6-10 Including CGH

Vancouver/Fraser Valley- For 30 years, the delivery of festive packages of popcorn marks the kick-off to the holiday season in hospitals in BC. It’s the time of year when organ transplant recipients, living donors, and donor family members thank hospital staff for their work in supporting organ donation in every corner of our province.

BC Transplant’s annual Operation Popcorn is an opportunity for those whose lives have been saved by organ donation to personally say thanks to staff in intensive care units, emergency departments and operating rooms (ICUs, EDs and ORs) across the province.

The December 10 celebration will be at Chilliwack General Hospital (10AM) featuring Ian Sewell, liver recipient and Cathleen Falebrinza, double-lung recipient.