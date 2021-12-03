Arts and Entertainment News

Members of Yarrow Farm Market in Hallmark Film – Airing Saturday December 4 (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 3, 2021 ,

Yarrow/Fort Langley – Lights ..Camera… HALLMARK !

In a Facebook post, members of the Yarrow Farm Market posted pictures of their beaming faces as they can now openly talk about an October shoot in Fort Langley.

They were cast in a Hallmark Christmas special that airs on the Hallmark channel on Saturday December 4.

A secret we had to keep for so long is finally allowed to be shared… WE WERE IN A HALLMARK MOVIE!!! The Yarrow Farm Market along with a few of our incredible seasonal vendors were asked to set up, sell our items even, “act” for some of us, hang out on set all day, AND be in scenes, so we did!!! We had so many laughs, ate amazing catered food, saw snow fall in October (in Fort Langley), all with good company for the day, and wrapped in to a fun experience with some of the very BEST!!! Tune in THIS Saturday 8pm/7c to see us all live in action!! #HallmarkChannel#YarrowFarmMarket2021@kliewer_kraut @river.valley.soap @tgsauces @blakeandmaddie @itssweetpop @upcycling_soul @juniperbakedgoods

Shannon Murphy, the Manager and Owner of Yarrow Farm Market spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about the experience:

Yarrow Farm Market
Yarrow Farm Market/Fort Langley
Yarrow Farm Market
May be an image of text that says 'AA hallmarkchannel.com Hallmark CHANNEL A Very Merry Bridesmaid Saturday December 7:00c 8:00 PM/ Leah's 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother's wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday is celebrated. Stars Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick.'

