December 3 Update from Hope Mayor – With Snow On The Way

Hope – From District of Hope Mayor Peter Robb:

Our weather is now changing and relief from rain is being followed by snow warnings. Nonetheless, public safety and emergency works continue to be our priority. When we look out now, along the banks of the Coquihalla River, we will see changes to the topography that will now be permanent. The Coquihalla river banks remain unsafe, so please avoid these areas as conditions can change rapidly. Also try to give work crews as much space as possible along the river. We are all curious about what the work looks like but we need to let them get on with it.

Our Emergency Operations Centre is still up and running and continues to monitor high risk areas. District staff and myself are in communication with the Federal and Provincial governments for disaster financial assistance and build better funding. We will continue to have those properties on Flood Alert remain on alert. As we have one property on Evacuation Order, and there is a small chance others could be issued, I have requested an extension of our State of Local Emergency for seven more days.

Continued thanks need to go out to community members and First Nation neighbours, who have supported our staff during this trying and emotional two weeks. We are on the road to recovery, albeit now with snow shovels.