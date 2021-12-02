Business

Slide Shuts Down West Coast Express from Mission to Coquitlam for Thursday December 2

ByDon Lehn

Dec 2, 2021 ,

Mission/Coquitlam – South of the Fraser, the FVN#66 Fraser Valley Express is not running from Chilliwack to Abbotsford until further notice.

After a slide issue, West Coast Express service has been disrupted.

No WCE service leaving Mission City on Dec 2 due to mudslide: Bus bridges will depart Mission City Station at WCE scheduled times servicing Mission City, Port Haney, Maple Meadows, to Coquitlam Station for SkyTrain connections.

Customers travelling from Maple Meadows Station towards Waterfront will be able to use normal service on the West Coast Express.

Related Post

Business

Chilliwack Small Business “Shop Local Initiative”

Nov 30, 2021
Business

BCREA – Commercial Leading Indicator Dips in Third Quarter 2021

Nov 29, 2021
Business

radioCount Releases Results of its First Fall 2021 Radio Survey of Chilliwack – Star FM Remains the Leader

Nov 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × 1 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Business

Slide Shuts Down West Coast Express from Mission to Coquitlam for Thursday December 2

Dec 2, 2021
Sports

Nico Grabas Joins Brother and Commits to Chilliwack

Dec 1, 2021
News

Evacuation Order Downgraded to an Alert for Abbotsford’s Huntingdon Village

Dec 1, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate News

3:30PM Dec 1 UPDATE – Chilliwack Dikes Holding Steady

Dec 1, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.