Slide Shuts Down West Coast Express from Mission to Coquitlam for Thursday December 2

Mission/Coquitlam – South of the Fraser, the FVN#66 Fraser Valley Express is not running from Chilliwack to Abbotsford until further notice.

After a slide issue, West Coast Express service has been disrupted.

No WCE service leaving Mission City on Dec 2 due to mudslide: Bus bridges will depart Mission City Station at WCE scheduled times servicing Mission City, Port Haney, Maple Meadows, to Coquitlam Station for SkyTrain connections.

Customers travelling from Maple Meadows Station towards Waterfront will be able to use normal service on the West Coast Express.