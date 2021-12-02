Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Toy Drive For Abbotsford, Agassiz, Mission, Chilliwack, Merritt, and Hope – Saturday December 11

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, the organization which brings holiday toys to thousands of underprivileged children annually, today announces a very special toy drive, with toys going to organizations in the region including flood affected communities Abbotsford, Agassiz, Mission, Chilliwack, Merritt, and Hope.



“Over the past several days the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau began receiving calls from our partners in communities affected by the recent flooding for logistical and other supports,” says Christmas Bureau Executive Director Chris Bayliss.



The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) works with up to 40 other bureaus and agencies across BC each year, providing material support, and shipping more than 100,000 items to them for their holiday programs, as well as acting as the Christmas bureau for Vancouver residents, where they assist an average of 1,000 families annually. The Bureau also distributes over $70,000-worth of supermarket gift cards to those families.



This special flood response toy drive thru event is the result of several organizations who responded without hesitation to make it happen including 360 Collision Centres and 360 Group of Companies, The Jim Pattison Foundation and 9-1-1 service providers including the Abbotsford Police.



What: LMCB Fraser Valley Toy Drive!

When: Saturday, December 11th

Time: 9am – 3pm

Location: 360 Collision Centres

31450 Peardonville Road, Abbotsford. (Located just off Highway 1, take either Mount Lehman or Clearbrook exit)



Christmas Bureau volunteers will be accepting monetary donations via cash or tap and new, unwrapped gifts. COVID-19 best practices and protocols will be followed.



For more information about the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau visit: www.LMCB.ca

