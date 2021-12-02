Business

Full Immediate Resumption of #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express

ByDon Lehn

Dec 2, 2021

Fraser Valley – With the reopening of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope, BC Transit has resumed operation of the entire route 66 Fraser Valley Express between Chilliwack and Langley, effective immediately.

Due to expected congestion along the route, customers can expect possible delays and longer than usual travel times.

BC Transit appreciates the patience of customers during this challenging time.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps.

Customers may also call the transit information line at (604) 795-3838 for further information.

Related Post

Business

Trans Mountain Braced for Continued Rain and Snowfall – No Definitive Timeline for Re-Start

Dec 2, 2021
Business

BUSINESS OPINION – Fraser Valley home sales continued to soar in November further depleting supply

Dec 2, 2021
Business

Slide Shuts Down West Coast Express from Mission to Coquitlam for Thursday December 2

Dec 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × five =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Business

Full Immediate Resumption of #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express

Dec 2, 2021
News

UPDATE – Highway 1 Between Abbotsford and Hope Open As of 2PM Thursday Afternoon

Dec 2, 2021
Business

Trans Mountain Braced for Continued Rain and Snowfall – No Definitive Timeline for Re-Start

Dec 2, 2021
Sports

Agassiz Speedway AGM Postponed to February 2022

Dec 2, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.