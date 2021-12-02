Full Immediate Resumption of #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express

Fraser Valley – With the reopening of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope, BC Transit has resumed operation of the entire route 66 Fraser Valley Express between Chilliwack and Langley, effective immediately.

Due to expected congestion along the route, customers can expect possible delays and longer than usual travel times.

BC Transit appreciates the patience of customers during this challenging time.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps.

Customers may also call the transit information line at (604) 795-3838 for further information.