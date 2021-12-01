News Sports

Transport Canada – Recreational Boating Restrictions Extended to Cover the Fraser, Sumas, Vedder, Chilliwack and Coquihalla Rivers

ByDon Lehn

Dec 1, 2021

Fraser Valley – Recreational boating restrictions in British Columbia have now been extended to cover the Chilliwack Vedder, Sumas, Fraser and Coquihalla Rivers.

Crews performing infrastructure repairs on behalf of local authorities are not subject to this order.

It is prohibited for a person to operate a vessel in the waters mentioned in column 2 of the table to this section, that are in the vicinity of a location set out in column 1 and that are within the areas illustrated on a map, entitled Map relating to the Transport Canada Interim Order Respecting Certain Flooded Areas in British Columbia, 2021, published on November 30, 2021, by the Department of Transport and available through its website.

ItemLocationWaters
1City of MerrittColdwater River and waters over the floodplains within the limits of the city of Merritt Coldwater River and its tributaries, south of the city of Merritt, and waters over the floodplains along Coldwater Road near its intersection with Kane Valley Road
2City of PrincetonSimilkameen River within the limits of the city of Princeton and waters over the floodplains to the east of that city
3Regional District of the Okanagan – SimilkameenSimilkameen River and waters over the floodplains along Crowsnest Highway, from south of Hedley to the U.S. border
4City of Abbotsford/ City of ChilliwackSumas River and the waters over the floodplains on the Sumas Prairies, between McCallum Road, the U.S. border and Vedder River Fraser River and its tributaries, including the waters over the neighbouring floodplains, from the town of Yale to the city of Mission Chilliwack River and the waters over the floodplains from Chilliwack Lake to, and including, Vedder River, and also including Slesse Creek
5District of HopeCoquihalla River and the waters over the floodplains along the Coquihalla Highway and Crowsnest Highway from Shylock Road to where the Coquihalla River meets the Fraser River

