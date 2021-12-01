Nico Grabas Joins Brother and Commits to Chilliwack

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of 2005-born forward Nico Grabas for the 2022-23 BCHL season. Grabas, the younger brother of Chiefs forward Luca Grabas, comes to the Chiefs from the Burnaby Winter Club Academy, where he is coached by Mike Santorelli, and former Chilliwack Bruin Mark Santorelli. So far this season, Grabas has put up 4 goals and 4 assists while being a consistent contributor at both ends of the rink. A standout at this years main training camp, committing to Grabas was a no-brainer for the Chiefs staff.

“Nico came in and played with a lot of energy right from the beginning of camp.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney “He has a good mix of skill and grit and will be a great addition to our group next season, we really look forward to getting to work with Nico on a daily basis.”

“After attending main camp this past September I knew Chilliwack was an organization I wanted to be a part of.” Said the talented 5’10” forward. “From the players, coaches, staff, and fans the Chiefs are a first-class organization. I can’t wait to get started next season.”

