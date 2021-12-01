Environment/Weather/Climate News

3:30PM Dec 1 UPDATE – Chilliwack Dikes Holding Steady

ByDon Lehn

Dec 1, 2021

Chillliwack – Update, December 1, 3:30 pm:

Staff continue to monitor water levels and forecasts for the Chilliwack/Vedder River system around the clock. Water levels are similar to levels on November 15, but have started to drop.

The levels may come up again with additional rain forecast for this afternoon and evening, but even if the highest flow forecast were to occur, it would be within the capacity of our dike system.

Staff will continue dike patrols and to closely monitor changing conditions. Current forecasts for the Nooksack River show it is unlikely to result in overflow to the Sumas River.

