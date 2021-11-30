Weather, Travel Issues Continue to Plague Chiefs/BCHL Schedule

Burnaby/Chilliwack – For the third week in a row, the BC Hockey League has rescheduled or postponed several upcoming games due to continued travel issues and highway closures in the province.
The following upcoming games have been postponed:
|Date
|Teams
|Location
|Friday, Dec. 3
|Trail @ Chilliwack
|Chilliwack Coliseum
|Friday, Dec. 3
|Langley @ Vernon
|Kal Tire Place
|Saturday, Dec. 4
|Coquitlam @ Vernon
|Kal Tire Place
|Saturday, Dec. 4
|Langley @ West Kelowna
|Royal LePage Place
|Sunday, Dec. 5
|Coquitlam @ Cranbrook
|Western Financial Place
|Sunday, Dec. 5
|Langley @ Salmon Arm
|Shaw Centre
|Friday, Dec. 10
|Salmon Arm @ Alberni Valley
|Weyerhaeuser Arena
|Saturday, Dec. 11
|Salmon Arm @ Powell River
|Hap Parker Arena
The following games have been added to the schedule:
|Date
|Teams
|Location
|Friday, Dec. 3
|Langley @ Chilliwack
|Chilliwack Coliseum
|Friday, Dec. 3
|Trail @ Vernon
|Kal Tire Place
|Saturday, Dec. 4
|Cranbrook @ Vernon
|Kale Tire Place
|Sunday, Dec. 5
|Coquitlam @ Langley
|George Preston Arena
|Sunday, Dec. 5
|West Kelowna @ Salmon Arm
|Shaw Centre
|Friday, Dec. 10
|Salmon Arm @ Penticton
|South Okanagan Events Centre
The following games have been cancelled:
|Date
|Teams
|Location
|Thursday, Jan. 13
|Coquitlam @ Langley
|George Preston Arena
Due to ongoing floods, road closures and the approaching winter weather, the BCHL will remove all out-of-conference games for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
The league will continue to revise the schedule in the coming weeks to make up postponed games later in the season.