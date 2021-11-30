Weather, Travel Issues Continue to Plague Chiefs/BCHL Schedule

Burnaby/Chilliwack – For the third week in a row, the BC Hockey League has rescheduled or postponed several upcoming games due to continued travel issues and highway closures in the province.

The following upcoming games have been postponed:

Date Teams Location Friday, Dec. 3 Trail @ Chilliwack Chilliwack Coliseum Friday, Dec. 3 Langley @ Vernon Kal Tire Place Saturday, Dec. 4 Coquitlam @ Vernon Kal Tire Place Saturday, Dec. 4 Langley @ West Kelowna Royal LePage Place Sunday, Dec. 5 Coquitlam @ Cranbrook Western Financial Place Sunday, Dec. 5 Langley @ Salmon Arm Shaw Centre Friday, Dec. 10 Salmon Arm @ Alberni Valley Weyerhaeuser Arena Saturday, Dec. 11 Salmon Arm @ Powell River Hap Parker Arena

The following games have been added to the schedule:

Date Teams Location Friday, Dec. 3 Langley @ Chilliwack Chilliwack Coliseum Friday, Dec. 3 Trail @ Vernon Kal Tire Place Saturday, Dec. 4 Cranbrook @ Vernon Kale Tire Place Sunday, Dec. 5 Coquitlam @ Langley George Preston Arena Sunday, Dec. 5 West Kelowna @ Salmon Arm Shaw Centre Friday, Dec. 10 Salmon Arm @ Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre

The following games have been cancelled:

Date Teams Location Thursday, Jan. 13 Coquitlam @ Langley George Preston Arena

Due to ongoing floods, road closures and the approaching winter weather, the BCHL will remove all out-of-conference games for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The league will continue to revise the schedule in the coming weeks to make up postponed games later in the season.