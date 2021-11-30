Sports

Weather, Travel Issues Continue to Plague Chiefs/BCHL Schedule

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021 ,

Burnaby/Chilliwack – For the third week in a row, the BC Hockey League has rescheduled or postponed several upcoming games due to continued travel issues and highway closures in the province.

The following upcoming games have been postponed:

DateTeamsLocation
Friday, Dec. 3Trail @ ChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum
Friday, Dec. 3Langley @ VernonKal Tire Place
Saturday, Dec. 4Coquitlam @ VernonKal Tire Place
Saturday, Dec. 4Langley @ West KelownaRoyal LePage Place
Sunday, Dec. 5Coquitlam @ CranbrookWestern Financial Place
Sunday, Dec. 5Langley @ Salmon ArmShaw Centre
Friday, Dec. 10Salmon Arm @ Alberni ValleyWeyerhaeuser Arena
Saturday, Dec. 11Salmon Arm @ Powell RiverHap Parker Arena

The following games have been added to the schedule:

DateTeamsLocation
Friday, Dec. 3Langley @ ChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum
Friday, Dec. 3Trail @ VernonKal Tire Place
Saturday, Dec. 4Cranbrook @ VernonKale Tire Place
Sunday, Dec. 5Coquitlam @ LangleyGeorge Preston Arena
Sunday, Dec. 5West Kelowna @ Salmon ArmShaw Centre
Friday, Dec. 10Salmon Arm @ PentictonSouth Okanagan Events Centre

The following games have been cancelled:

DateTeamsLocation
Thursday, Jan. 13Coquitlam @ LangleyGeorge Preston Arena

Due to ongoing floods, road closures and the approaching winter weather, the BCHL will remove all out-of-conference games for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The league will continue to revise the schedule in the coming weeks to make up postponed games later in the season.

