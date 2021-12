Abbotsford – While the third atmospheric river drenches the Valley and Sumas, Washington, there are some positives.

The area of North Parallel Road by Castle Fun Park has seen rising waters, Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr posted some positive news to social media (The November 30 update from Mayor Henry Braun is below):

Out with @MayorHenryBraun this morning assessing the conditions. Some isolated flooded roads & #SumasPrairie remains the same, but overall things are stable & holding. Crews continue to clean out drainage areas to keep H2O flowing. We continue to monitor – but optimistic. pic.twitter.com/1V7tko8OCM — Mike Serr (@ChiefSerr) November 30, 2021