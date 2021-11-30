FVRD Chair Vents Frustration With Province Re Financial Assistance with Critical Valley Infrastructure

Chilliwack – In a media release on Tuesday, the Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), Jason Lum, is calling for urgent assistance for his region, as delays in provincial response continue while roads, water systems, diking

infrastructure, sewer systems, and bridges within the Regional District continue to wash away or suffer catastrophic damage due to the ongoing flooding throughout the region.

“We are issuing an urgent plea for immediate help to the Provincial and Federal governments,” says FVRD Chair

Jason Lum. “We have a number of pieces of critical infrastructure, including the Wilson Road Dyke, that are on

the brink of failure, and need help today – not tomorrow or in the coming days or weeks.”



“Under the current provincial structure, we have to apply for funding and assistance on a case-by-case basis for

things as basic as an excavator and quite frankly the responses are coming too little too late.”

Lum cites a number of examples of where urgent requests by the FVRD Emergency Operations Centre have

gone unanswered for days, including an urgent request for $1.5 million in funding to shore up Othello Road

near Hope. In this case, a request went to Emergency Management British Columbia on November 24th and

our staff continued to follow up, but their urgent pleas went unanswered until five days later. “We finally

received verbal approval to save Othello Road late last night, but by then the road was gone, so were the

houses. As of today, we have several homes still teetering on the edge of the wash out, at risk of being

swallowed by the Coquihalla River.”



“During an emergency we need our partners in government to react quickly, and when a response comes not

after the fact, it’s clear the system of approvals is broken, and is failing us and the residents of our elected

areas,” concluded Lum.

“To have a request for $30,000 to compensate those incredible volunteers for the round-the-clock work they

are doing shows a complete lack of understanding for our situation and community. It’s an insult to those

volunteers who are out risking their lives for their neighbour. This needs to be resolved immediately.



NOTE: The Fraser Valley Regional District is responsible for 14,000 square kilometers of area that stretches from

Abbotsford to Boston Bar and includes six municipalities and eight electoral districts. In an emergency situation

the FVRD is responsible for emergency response in the eight electoral districts. Within those areas are dozens

of pieces of critical infrastructure including 12 water systems, 3 sewer systems and numerous diking systems.