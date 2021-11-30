Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021

Abbotsford – – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Abbotsford Regional Hospital in Abbotsford.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

We aim to balance the desire to protect patients, healthcare workers and the public in acute care facilities from COVID-19, while continuing to ensure patients are provided with safe and supportive care.

To enter an acute care facility, visitors must be fully vaccinated (seven days past their second dose of COVID-19) or considered excluded. Visitors are required to be screened for signs and symptoms of illness, including COVID-19 symptoms, as well as show proof of full vaccination and identification prior to entry.

Regardless of vaccination status, visitors must adhere to all required preventative measures for the duration of the visit, which includes cleaning one’s hands, wearing a medical mask (for people age 5 and older), using respiratory etiquette and safe physical distancing. Those unable to adhere to required precautions will be excluded from visiting.

For more information about visitor guidelines, please visit fraserhealth.ca/visitor

