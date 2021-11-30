Sports

For the Second Week – UFV Volleyball and Basketball Skeds Change Due to Weather and Roads

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021

Fraser Valley – For a second consecutive week, the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades’ volleyball and basketball schedules have been changed to account for ongoing flooding and road closures in B.C.

The Cascades women’s and men’s volleyball teams have once again had a potential Canada West home opener postponed. After last week’s scheduled home games vs. Thompson Rivers were moved to Feb. 4-5, this week’s home-and-home series vs. the Trinity Western Spartans will be shifted instead to a two-game series in Langley. Thursday’s games, initially slated to be played at the UFV Athletic Centre, will now be played at the Langley Events Centre, along with Friday’s games originally scheduled at the LEC. First serve in the women’s match is set for 6 p.m. both nights, followed by the men at 8 p.m.

Additionally, this Thursday’s women’s and men’s basketball games in Kamloops between UFV and Thompson Rivers have been postponed to a future date that has yet to be determined.

Canada West also confirmed new basketball dates for postponed matches originally scheduled for Nov. 26-27 in Kelowna between the Cascades and UBC Okanagan Heat. Those games will now run Jan. 8 (WBB 5 p.m., MBB 7 p.m.) and Jan. 9 (WBB 1 p.m., MBB 3 p.m.) in Kelowna.

A detailed recap of this week’s postponements and schedule adjustments is provided below.

VOLLEYBALL

Adjusted games:

Thursday, Dec. 2

UFV at Trinity Western (Women: 6pm / Men: 8pm)

(Originally scheduled for Dec. 2 at UFV)

BASKETBALL

Postponements:

Games originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2:

UFV at Thompson Rivers –> Postponed, future date TBD

