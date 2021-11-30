Chilliwack Small Business “Shop Local Initiative”

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN) announced the “Shop Local CHWK” initiative

(#shopportunity).



CERN was created amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to assist Chilliwack businesses during all stages of pandemic shut down and re-open phases.



The Network consists of the City of Chilliwack, Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO), Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association, Tourism Chilliwack, Stó:lō Community Futures, and Community Futures South Fraser.



This initiative is due in part, to the successful application of a Shop Local grant through the BC Chamber of Commerce. Through the grant we will be able to infuse over $95,000 into our local economy.



Shopportunity is a shop local customer engagement campaign that will encourage residents to support local businesses and services in the economic recovery process.



SHOP.EAT.PLAY LOCAL TO WIN!



Visit any participating business, make a local purchase, and scan the QR code to be entered to win thousands of dollars of local gifts and prizes.



Each transaction at local participating retailers will give the customer the opportunity to scan the code to be entered to win one of the multiple weekly prizes. For a list of participating businesses or to register your business, please visit: shoplocalchwk.com.



This exciting Shopportunity initiative will also consist of five festive mailboxes placed throughout key shopping areas in Chilliwack, inviting participants to write letters to the “Chilliwack Elves” for another chance to win local prizes. (insert photo of mailbox)

The five locations are:

1)District 1881 -Wolley Dog Alley

2)Garrison Crossing – Waves

3)Eagle Landing – Near the Cineplex

4)Cottonwood Mall – Near the Santa display

5)Yarrow- Farm Store



For more information, please visit: shoplocalchwk.com.

Instagram: @shoplocalchwk

Hashtags: #shoplocalchwk #chilliwacktogether #shopportunity