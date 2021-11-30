Avalanche Canada Warning – Atmospheric Rivers Make Back Country Dangerous

Revelstoke – As expected, the third atmospheric river arrived in BC with copious amount of precipitation. Heavy precipitation will continue throurgh Wednesday over the northwest ranges and spread to the south coast mountains, Columbia and Cariboos.
The warm air will lift freezing levels over the south coast to above mountain tops Tuesday into Wednesday.
The atmospheric river will remain over the south coast Tuesday night and eventually weaken on Wednesday.
The stability of he back country snow is not guaranteed.
Since the frontal system associated with the atmospheric river will remain over northern Vancouver Island, some models indicate less rainfall amounts over the Lower Fraser Valley and the North Shore Tuesday night.
Moderate to heavy precipitation will continue on Wednesday over the south coast and interior ranges, Columbia and Cariboos.