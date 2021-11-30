Education/Learning Environment/Weather/Climate

Avalanche Canada Warning – Atmospheric Rivers Make Back Country Dangerous

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021

Revelstoke – As expected, the third atmospheric river arrived in BC with copious amount of precipitation. Heavy precipitation will continue throurgh Wednesday over the northwest ranges and spread to the south coast mountains, Columbia and Cariboos.

The warm air will lift freezing levels over the south coast to above mountain tops Tuesday into Wednesday.

The atmospheric river will remain over the south coast Tuesday night and eventually weaken on Wednesday.

The stability of he back country snow is not guaranteed.

Since the frontal system associated with the atmospheric river will remain over northern Vancouver Island, some models indicate less rainfall amounts over the Lower Fraser Valley and the North Shore Tuesday night.

Moderate to heavy precipitation will continue on Wednesday over the south coast and interior ranges, Columbia and Cariboos.

Active Mountain Weather Forecast image loop for
The 500mb animation clearly shows the atmospheric river aiming towards BC coasts this morning, carries moisture all the way from tropical Pacific region. The packed 500mb geopotential height indicate strong mountain top winds which will be able to carry precipitation further inland, spreading more precipitation to the inland ranges of South Coast and Northwest mountains. Moderate precipitation can be expected over the Columbia and Cariboo mountains as well.
Forecasts and graphics produced by the Meteorological Service of Canada (MSC)

