Light Up Chilliwack CANCELED – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce

Chilliwack – chilliwackchamber made the difficult decision to CANCEL the Light Up CHWK event, originally planned for December 2.



We believe that due to the current state of emergency in our community, and the design of our event to include businesses that are currently working around the clock to help, our resources should be allocated where the need truly is at this time.



In an earlier social media post, the Chamber noted : With that being said, we would like to reschedule this event to January 20th, 2022. We want to ensure we are doing what is best for the community, while also giving people a celebration and something to look forward to.

No word if that will happen at all.

“Light Up Chilliwack” event was to be held Thursday December 2, 2021 on the Chilliwack Coliseum Parking lot located at and hosted by the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Chilliwack Chiefs. The event is proposed to be a drive-through and would involve a number of Chamber members, and local businesses who would decorate a booth or vehicle offering the cars participating a spectacle of lights.

Candy and popcorn would be given to the vehicles and a variety of characters would interact with the visiting vehicles. The hosts are requested $10,000.00; however, this level of funding exceeds the 33% maximum contribution level set out in the Community Development Initiative Funding Policy Directive C-13, under which program this application is applied for. A matching fund to the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce s $3,250.00, plus staff and other in-kind resources is being proposed as a contribution from the City.

Both the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association s Country Christmas Village and the

Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce “Light Up Chilliwack events will be seeking donations for local charities and

both events are eligible for funding under the Community Development Initiative Funding Policy Directive C-13.