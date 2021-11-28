News

UFV Remote Learning All Week, Abbotsord Schools Mix, Chilliwack Schools Open, Fraser Cascade Closed

ByDon Lehn

Nov 28, 2021

Fraser Valley – Updating School activity this week:

Abbotsford Schools will be a mix:

Chilliwack Schools – All schools open for staff & students Monday, Nov 29, 2021.  Please check our Ride 360 app or below for up-to-date bussing information.

Bussing Update for Monday, Nov 29:

Columbia Valley:  Maple Falls Rd. is closed.  Pick up and drop off at Henderson Rd./ Columbia Valley Rd. or Kosikar Rd / Canyon Rd.
 
Yarrow:  No busing on Majuba Hill.  Pick up and drop off is Yarrow Community School.
 
Highway 1: closed between Abbotsford & Chilliwack.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says '93% 6:16 PM Inclement Weather Guidelines ALL SCHOOLS OPEN FOR STAFF & STUDENTS MONDAY, NOV 29, 2021 Click for latest updates and bussing information Welcome to Chilliwack School District Located in the Fraser Vallev of British'

All UFV educational activities will be remote for Mon, Nov 29 through to (and including) Sun, Dec 5, as floodwaters move once again into the Fraser Valley. There will be no in-person classes this week. See http://ufv.ca for details.

Image

