Abbotsford – As this latest Atmospheric river pounds the Valley, an evacuation order has been issued for Huntingdon Village. Emergency services crews are in the evacuation order area connecting with people directly and supporting the evacuation.

It includes the areas from:

· North Boundary: All of 2nd Avenue

· South Boundary: USA Border

· West Boundary: Sumas Way

· East Boundary: 2nd Ave to Southern Rail (including the glass plant)