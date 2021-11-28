BC Transit – Route #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express – Running Abbotsford to Langley TFN – EXPECT DELAYS

Fraser Valley – NOVEMBER 28 UPDATE – Just as the #66 FVX Frsaer Valley express resumed normal service, the Sunday flooding will now change that.

Until further notice, #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express will no longer be running between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. The 66 will continue to run between Abbotsford and Langley.

NOVEMBER 26 ORIGINAL STORY – With the reopening of Highway 1, BC Transit will be resuming operation of the entire route 66 Fraser Valley Express between Chilliwack and Langley, effective immediately.

Due to expected congestion along the route, customers can expect possible delays and longer than usual travel times.

BC Transit appreciates the patience of customers during this challenging time.

The organization’s thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the devastating flooding throughout the province. BC Transit will continue to support our communities with emergency assistance while maintaining reliable service for our customers.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps/alerts.

Customers may also call the transit information line at (604) 795-3838 for further information.