News

As Expected – 5PM Sunday Closure of Highway 1 in Abbotsford

ByDon Lehn

Nov 28, 2021

Abbotsford – UPDATE from Province of BC – The threat of flooding is forcing the closure of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

May be a Twitter screenshot

Drivers are advised that Highway 1 will be closed between McCallum Road (exit 90) and Yale Road (exit 109).

Highway 1 also remains closed between just east of Highway 9 and Hope, through the Popkum/Bridal Falls area.

Highway 7 remains open between Mission and Hope. Drivers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place on this section of Highway 7.

Please check for updates: www.DriveBC.ca

ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police Department posted to social media just after 4 PM –

IMPORTANT! Highway #1 Closure: Drive BC has posted that Highway #1 will be closed today, as early as 5 pm today(Sunday) with no estimated re-opening.

Please avoid the area and traffic congestion will likely occur.

Please check Drive BC for traffic updates and road closures. https://drivebc.ca

From City of Chilliwack: The Nooksack River has overflowed at Everson. The interreceptor dike system in Abbotsford is designed to direct this water to the Sumas River and then flow out to the Fraser River at the Barrowtown pump station flood box. City staff will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates at chilliwack.com/floodwwatch.

Highway 1 Abbotsford to Chilliwack – MOTI

Related Post

News

UFV Remote Learning All Week, Abbotsord Schools Mix, Chilliwack Schools Open, Fraser Cascade Closed

Nov 28, 2021
News

BC Transit – Route #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express – Running Abbotsford to Langley TFN – EXPECT DELAYS

Nov 28, 2021
News

District of Hope Declares a State of Local Emergency

Nov 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − 2 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

UFV Remote Learning All Week, Abbotsord Schools Mix, Chilliwack Schools Open, Fraser Cascade Closed

Nov 28, 2021
News

BC Transit – Route #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express – Running Abbotsford to Langley TFN – EXPECT DELAYS

Nov 28, 2021
News

As Expected – 5PM Sunday Closure of Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Nov 28, 2021
News

District of Hope Declares a State of Local Emergency

Nov 28, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.