As Expected – 5PM Sunday Closure of Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – UPDATE from Province of BC – The threat of flooding is forcing the closure of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

Drivers are advised that Highway 1 will be closed between McCallum Road (exit 90) and Yale Road (exit 109).

Highway 1 also remains closed between just east of Highway 9 and Hope, through the Popkum/Bridal Falls area.

Highway 7 remains open between Mission and Hope. Drivers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place on this section of Highway 7.

Please check for updates: www.DriveBC.ca

ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police Department posted to social media just after 4 PM –

IMPORTANT! Highway #1 Closure: Drive BC has posted that Highway #1 will be closed today, as early as 5 pm today(Sunday) with no estimated re-opening.

Please avoid the area and traffic congestion will likely occur.

Please check Drive BC for traffic updates and road closures. https://drivebc.ca

From City of Chilliwack: The Nooksack River has overflowed at Everson. The interreceptor dike system in Abbotsford is designed to direct this water to the Sumas River and then flow out to the Fraser River at the Barrowtown pump station flood box. City staff will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates at chilliwack.com/floodwwatch.

Highway 1 Abbotsford to Chilliwack – MOTI