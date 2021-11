Vancouver – Chilliwack’s GW Graham Grizzlies Football team will be making a return trip to Vancouver next week for the AAA Final.

The Grizzlies beat Centennial 19-0. The Grizz play the winner of Terry Fox vs Notre Dame.

Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman heads for the AA Final (also in Vancouver). They beat Barsby 41-19.

BC Secondary School Football stats are here.

From Matt Paisley – Grizz win going to provincial finals next week!!!!

One half of the AAA Coastal Final is set as the GW Graham Grizzlies shutout the Centennial Centaurs with an superb defensive performance.



Centennial – 0 | GW Graham – 19 | Final pic.twitter.com/MLdGoX0gZ9 — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) November 28, 2021