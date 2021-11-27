BREAKING – Highway Closures Start at 2PM Saturday

Highway closures begin at 2 p.m. Saturday Due to incoming weather, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is proactively closing highways previously impacted between the Lower Mainland and Interior on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton will be closed at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon and Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope will be closed at 2 p.m

In addition to weather concerns, the closure of Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope is necessary due to reservoir releases by BC Hydro, crucial to protect the Jones Lake Reservoir, which is also being impacted by the heavy rain events.

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet will be closed at 4 p.m.

The highway infrastructure in these areas is extremely vulnerable following recent storm events. More heavy rain in the forecast poses an additional risk.

The duration of closures will depend on the weather. The closures of these three highways will be re-evaluated on Sunday morning, with the highways reopened when safe to do so.

Updates will be posted online: DriveBC.ca